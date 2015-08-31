OF Mike Trout had four hits, including two singles, a double and a triple Sunday. It was a much-needed productive day for Trout, who came into the game hitting .194 in the month of August. “It’s good to see Mike square some balls up,” said manager Mike Scioscia.

OF Kole Calhoun, in addition to having a career-high 20 home runs, has 67 RBIs, making him the first Angels homegrown right fielder with 60 RBIs in a season since Tim Salmon in 2003. Calhoun was 2-for-4 Sunday, as he raised his career batting average at Progressive Field to .361 (13-36).

RHP Joe Smith had faced 142 consecutive right-handed hitters without allowing a home run, prior to giving up a grand slam to C Yan Gomes in the eighth inning Saturday night. Smith’s streak went back to Aug. 10, 2014.

RHP Jered Weaver’s next win will be the 138th of his career. That would tie Weaver with Nolan Ryan for second place on the Angels’ all-time list for wins. That win didn’t come Sunday as Weaver gave up eight runs and took the loss in the 9-2 loss, in a ballpark in which he has normally flourished. In 11 career starts in Progressive Field, prior to Sunday’s game, Weaver was 7-1 with a 2.24 ERA (72.1/18).

INF David Freese is expected to be activated on Tuesday. Freese has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a broken finger.