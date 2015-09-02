RHP Nick Tropeano was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. This is his fourth stint with the Angels. In three starts for the Angels this season he went 1-2 with a 5.51 ERA. He went 3-6 with a 4.81 ERA in 16 starts for Salt Lake.

C Jett Bandy was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. This marks his first promotion to the major leagues. He hit .291 with 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 60 RBIs with Salt Lake

INF Taylor Featherston (upper back strain) was reinstated from the disabled and started at second base Tuesday night against Oakland. He went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Featherston, who missed 15 games, hit .172 with a double and a triple during his rehab assignment with Salt Lake.

OF Alfredo Marte was designated for assignment from Triple-A Salt Lake, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. Marte is a career .181 hitter with two home runs in 71 major-league games with the Diamondbacks and Angels. This year he appeared in five games for the Angels, batting .333.

OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday and entered the game against Oakland in the bottom of the seventh inning in left field. Cowgill missed 84 games and made his first appearance in the major leagues since May 25.

RF Kole Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, drove in two runs and scored twice Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory against Oakland. Leading off the seventh inning, Calhoun launched a solo shot off A’s reliever Dan Otero into the right-field seats for his 21st home run of the season, extending the Angels’ lead to 6-1.

RHP Cory Rasmus (right forearm strain) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday. Rasmus is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in eight games, including one start. He threw a bullpen session Monday but did not go on a rehab assignment.

RHP Michael Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday and pitched a scoreless one-third of an inning in relief against the A‘s. Since being optioned to Triple-A on July 29, Morin went 3-2 with a 4.91 ERA in 11 relief appearances.

RHP Drew Rucinski was designated for assignment from Triple-A Salt Lake, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. Rucinski went 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in four games, including one start, for the Angels this season.

LHP Wesley Wright was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday and made his Angels debut, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in his Angels debut. Wright was released by Baltimore on July 22 and signed with the Angels on Aug. 3. In 11 relief appearances at Salt Lake, he went 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA, 13 strikeouts and five walks.

3B David Freese (broken right index finger) was reinstated from the disabled list and started Tuesday night against Oakland, going 1-for-4 with a single and scored a run. Freese missed 36 games after being hit by a pitch on July 22. In seven rehab games with Salt Lake, he hit .286 with a home run and six RBIs.

OF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday. Joyce was placed on the seven-day concussion DL on July 28, two days after a collision with SS Erick Aybar. Joyce also hurt his back during the collision. In 11 rehab games at Triple-A Salt Lake, Joyce hit .333 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs. He’s hitless in his past 23 major-league at-bats.