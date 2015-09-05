CF Mike Trout has not hit a home run since Aug. 7, a stretch of 26 games. But his double on Wednesday was his 25th of the season, which made him the second player in major league history with have four 25-homer, 25-double seasons before the end of their age 24 season. Frank Robinson is the other.

2B Johnny Giavotella out since Aug. 20, has been diagnosed with fourth nerve palsy, a condition that causes weakness or paralysis of muscles in the eye and causes double vision. It’s unclear if he’ll return this season. In 119 games, Giavotella has hit .265 with 21 doubles 40 RBIs and 47 runs scored.

RHP Garrett Richards improved to 13-10 with a win over the Rangers on Friday, but had to work for every out it seemed. He gave up two runs on five hits, five walks and a hit batter in six-plus innings. The Rangers had a runner in scoring position against Richards in all but one inning. “In the sixth there were the first signs of him losing his release point,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He had trouble getting the ball into the zone.”

RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Rangers. Weaver gave up a season-worst eight earned runs in his last start, Aug. 30 against Cleveland. He has not faced Texas this season, but is 15-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 35 career starts against the Rangers.