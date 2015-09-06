CF Mike Trout became the second player in major-league history, following Hall of Famer Willie Mays, to amass at least 25 home runs, five triples and 10 stolen bases in four successive seasons. Mays did it six times from 1955 to 1960. Trout hit his fifth triple of the season off the wall in right-center field in the first inning and scored the only run in the Angels’ 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. Trout finished 1-for-4 and struck out three times.

OF Alfredo Marte was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. In five games for the Angels, Mate went 2-for-6 with one walk and one strikeout. Marte compiled a .315 average with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 54 RBIs in 94 games for Salt Lake.

LF Collin Cowgill made his first start since May 21. Cowgill went 0-for-3 and struck out twice in the Angels’ 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. Cowgill was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday after missing 84 games because of a sprained right wrist.

LHP Hector Santiago seeks to break a five-game losing streak Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Since his last win July 20, Santiago has seen his ERA explode from 2.30 to 3.37 and has pitched into the sixth inning just twice. The left-hander lost his past three starts, during which he allowed 14 runs (12 earned), 14 hits and 10 walks in 10 2/3 total innings. In none of those three starts did Santiago last more than 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Drew Rucinski was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. Rucinski compiled an 0-2 record in four relief appearances for the Angels. Earlier this season at Salt Lake, Rucinski went 5-6 with a 5.76 ERA in 21 starts.

RHP Jered Weaver conceded only one run in six innings Saturday night. Weaver also collected three strikeouts while allowing four hits, three walks (one intentional) and two hit batters and throwing 106 pitches. The right-hander reduced his ERA from 4.94 to 4.78.