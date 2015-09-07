RHP Nick Tropeano will make his fourth spot start of the season Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tropeano will replace RHP Matt Shoemaker, who has a strained right forearm. The Angels recalled Tropeano from Triple-A on Sept. 1 for his fourth stint with the club.

C Carlos Perez collected two hits in a game for the ninth time this season and scored three runs Sunday during the Angels’ 7-0 rout of the Texas Rangers. Perez finished 2-for-3, walked and struck out in four plate appearances. The Venezuelan rookie also had two hits in Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.

2B Taylor Featherston collected three hits and two RBIs in one game for the first time in his major-league career Sunday. Featherston finished 3-for-4 with a double in the Angels’ 7-0 rout of the Texas Rangers. Featherston entered the game with a .132 average, the worst among major-league position players, before raising it 23 points.

CF Mike Trout broke a 27-game drought without a home run, the longest such streak of his career. Trout propelled a fastball from Texas Rangers RHP Colby Lewis just over the yellow line on top of the right-field fence for his 34th homer of the season in the first inning. Trout also drove in another run with a sacrifice fly before finishing 1-for-2 with an intentional walk. The American League’s most valuable player last year now has a five-game hitting streak and has 10 hits in his past 25 at-bats after an 8-for-39 slump.

LHP Hector Santiago broke a personal five-game losing streak with his first career shutout. Despite matching his career high with six walks, Santiago permitted only one hit in his six innings and finished with three strikeouts, as he and three relievers combined for a two-hitter in a 7-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Santiago lowered his earned-run average to 3.24

RHP Matt Shoemaker will miss his scheduled start Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a strained right forearm. Shoemaker said he felt some tightness during Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and Shoemaker said he should return to the rotation later in the week.

DH Albert Pujols likely will not play first base for the rest of the season because pressure on a sore right toe has aggravated his surgically repaired right knee. Pujols said he injured the toe while running to try to beat a double play Aug. 28 during the Angels’ 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians. When he awoke Saturday, Pujols said, he felt pain in his right knee because he was trying to compensate for the sore toe. Pujols added that he received an X-ray Thursday, will get an MRI if he feels no improvement and cannot play defensively with this condition. On Sunday, Pujols walked, struck out, hit a sacrifice fly and was hit by a pitch in four plate appearances.

3B David Freese registered two doubles among his three hits Sunday. Freese finished 3-for-4 and scored twice in the Angels’ 7-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Freese hit two doubles in a game for the third time this season and the sixth time in his career, while the three-hit game was Freese’s third this year. Since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 1, Freese is batting .389 (7-for-18) with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs.