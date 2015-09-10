3B Kyle Kubitza was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, his third stint with the major league club this year. He finished the Triple-A season hitting .271 with seven homers and 50 RBIs, but isn’t expected to get much playing time with the Angels as he is behind both David Freese and Kaleb Cowart on the depth chart at 3B.

RHP Garrett Richards will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Richards is 4-1 with a 1.03 ERA in 16 career interleague games (nine starts). He is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in five career games (three starts) against the Dodgers.

LHP Andrew Heaney gave up five runs on six hits and three walks in five-plus innings, getting the loss to the Dodgers Tuesday and falling to 6-3. After going 5-0 with a 1.79 ERA in his first six starts this season, Heaney is 1-3 with a 5.11 ERA in his last eight starts.

OF Daniel Robertson was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, his second stint with the major league club this season. When he was sent down by the Angels on July 29, he had a seven-game hitting streak and overall, the club was 23-6 in games he appeared. Robertson isn’t expected to get much playing time, for the same reason he was sent down. The club acquired OFs David Murphy, Shane Victorino and David DeJesus in trades just before the deadline.

1B/DH Albert Pujols’ MRI exam on his right foot showed inflammation but nothing more. He began taking anti-inflammatory medication on Monday and reported feeling better, but Pujols is expected to DH the rest of the season.