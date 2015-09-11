RHP Garrett Richards gave up two runs on four hits and three walks in 7 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Dodgers, getting a no-decision. He matched a career-best with 11 strikeouts. He had a 2-1 lead with two out in the eighth inning, but gave up an RBI double to Dodgers 2B Chase Utley, tying the game and spelling the end of the night for Richards. “I probably hung it a little bit, more than usual,” Richards said of the pitch to Utley. “He’s a good hitter, his track record speaks for itself. What are you going to do? I was one pitch away from getting out of that jam.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker, scratched from Monday’s start because of a strained right forearm, played catch from about 120 feet Wednesday and is feeling better. He’ll still need another day of catch and then a bullpen session before he is ready to return.

RF Kole Calhoun became the only player this season to hit a home run off both Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Clayton Kershaw when he went deep against them on Monday and Tuesday. His 23 homers this season are a career high and rank third on the team behind 1B/DH Albert Pujols (35) and CF Mike Trout (34).

RHP Joe Smith was one of the best set-up relievers in the game last year, going 7-2 with a 1.81 ERA. He also had 15 saves while regular closer RHP Huston Street was injured. He pitched well in the first half of the season but has struggled of late. He has allowed 10 earned runs in his last eight games, covering 6 1/3 innings.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Friday’s game against the Astros. Weaver had a no-decision in his last start even though he gave up just one earned run in six innings against the Rangers. He is 4-2 with a 2.40 ERA in seven career starts against Houston.