LHP Hector Santiago will start Saturday against the Astros. Santiago is coming off a victory in his last start, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Rangers. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against Houston.

2B Johnny Giavotella hit off a tee and took ground balls Friday. Giavotella has been out since Aug. 20 with fourth nerve palsy, a condition that causes double vision. There is no timetable for his return.

SS Erick Aybar went 1-for-3 with a double against the Astros Friday, his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit. It was the seventh time in his career he’s done so, but he’s never had an extra-base hit in four straight games.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings, getting the win over the Astros on Friday. Weaver also struck out seven, tying a season-high. The only blemish in Weaver’s performance was a two-run homer hit by CF Carlos Gomez in the sixth inning. Weaver a tough matchup for the hard-swinging Astros, who entered the game tied with Toronto for the major league-lead in homers. “There’s a couple guys on that team that are free-swingers and you kind of know that,” Weaver said. “I’d hate to say I use their aggressiveness against them, (because) at the same time you still have to locate pitches and limit their aggressive swings, whether that means rushing a guy back or slowing stuff down. You definitely want to limit their aggressive hacks.”

3B David Freese went 1-for-3 in Friday’s win over the Astros. The Angels have done much better with him in the lineup than without. They are 56-40 in games he starts; 15-29 in games he doesn’t start. He missed those games because of a broken right index finger, but has hit well since returning -- .375 (12-for-32).