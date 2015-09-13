FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 13, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Mike Trout registered the 300th extra-base hit of his career Saturday night.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will not be ready for his next scheduled start Tuesday in Seattle.

LHP Andrew Heaney seeks to recover his early momentum Sunday when he faces the Houston Astros.

DH Albert Pujols moved into 20th place in career doubles Saturday night in a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros.

RHP Huston Street took over the American League lead with his 35th save Saturday night.

3B David Freese played his 700th career game Saturday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
