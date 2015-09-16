RHP Nick Tropeano returned to the site of his major-league debut, and on Tuesday he’s scheduled to make his first start at Seattle since that Sept. 10, 2014 outing. Tropeano pitched five innings, allowing two runs off four hits, to win his debut a little over a year ago. Tropeano hasn’t had as much success since then, going 1-5 with a 5.30 ERA.

C Jett Bandy made his major-league debut when he came on to catch in Monday’s eighth inning. The 25-year-old Southern California native had played more than 400 minor-league games before making his debut Monday. He got one at-bat in the ninth but flew out to right field.

1B C.J. Cron had one of the Angels’ five hits Monday, extending his hitting streak to four games. He is 6-for-13 in that span.

RHP Garrett Richards had a rough second inning Monday night, allowing two walks, three hits and three runs, but he was able to gather himself and get through five innings of his latest start. Richards allowed four runs off five hits and four walks in the five-inning outing, throwing 100 pitches. “I was struggling with command of all my pitches,” he said afterward. “It was just kind of one of those nights.”

RF Kole Calhoun went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in Monday’s loss at Seattle. He is now hitless in his last 13 at-bats.

RHP Cory Rasmus had his first rough outing since coming off the disabled list Monday, when he allowed four hits, a walk and five runs in the seventh inning. Rasmus had two strikeouts but became the latest Angels reliever to struggle as he was unable to make it out of an inning that eventually resulted in 10 Seattle batters and six runs.

OF Matt Joyce continues to struggle at the plate. He came on as a pinch hitter in Monday’s eighth inning and hit into an inning-ending double play, leaving Joyce hitless in his last 25 at-bats.