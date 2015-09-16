RHP Nick Tropeano outpitched Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez on Tuesday, when he allowed only two runs on four hits over five innings, leaving the game with a 4-2 lead. “It’s great,” he said of earning a win against Hernandez. “Obviously, when you have a big dog like that on the mound, every run counts, every pitch counts.”

CF Mike Trout hit his 36th home run of the season, and his fourth career homer against Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez, with a solo shot in the sixth inning Tuesday. The leadoff homer proved to be the game-winner in the Angels’ 4-3 victory.

LF David Murphy was in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. Murphy, who had a .296 lifetime average against Seattle starter Felix Hernandez entering the game, hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat. He accounted for more runs on that swing than the Angels scored during their previous 29 innings facing Hernandez this season.

RHP Huston Street was not available Tuesday night due to flu-like symptoms. Street said after the game that he had dealt with nausea and dehydration since late Saturday night. He struggled through his worst outing of the season Sunday, when he blew a save against Houston with a five-run ninth. Joe Smith came on instead of Street in the ninth inning Tuesday and struck out three of the four batters he faced to earn his third save of the season.

RHP Joe Smith came on instead of RHP Huston Street in the ninth inning Tuesday and struck out three of the four batters he faced to earn his third save of the season. Street was unavailable due to flu-like symptoms.

RHP Jered Weaver is scheduled to make his first start against Seattle since Opening Day when he pitched Wednesday at Safeco Field. Weaver had a combined 17 starts against the Mariners over the previous five seasons, but a stint on the disabled list has limited him to just 22 starts so far this season. In the season opener, the Mariners beat Weaver 4-1.