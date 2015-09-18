C Carlos Perez had two more hits Wednesday, giving him five over the final two games of the Seattle series.

CF Mike Trout had a rare off night Wednesday, when he went 0-for-4 and stranded three runners. His worst at-bat came with runners on the corners in the eighth inning, when he struck out swinging to end the threat with the Angels trailing 3-1.

INF Grant Green was available off the bench after missing the past two weeks with soreness in his left Achilles tendon. He is hitting .190 in 42 plate appearances with Los Angeles this season.

LHP Hector Santiago is scheduled to pitch Game 1 of the Angels’ huge series at Minnesota on Thursday. Santiago has allowed just two runs off six hits over 13 innings this month. He has yet to face the Twins in 2015.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will throw a bullpen session Friday, and he could start Sunday if he has no setbacks. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1 due to a strained right forearm.

1B Albert Pujols went 0-for-11 in the Seattle series. Manager Mike Scioscia admitted after Wednesday’s 0-for-4 performance that Pujols is struggling through a sore foot. Scioscia said sitting Pujols down for a game or two won’t make the foot feel any better, so he’s trying to let him play through it.

LF David Murphy was back in the leadoff spot Wednesday, his second time this year filling that role for the Angels. Murphy, who homered as the leadoff hitter in Tuesday’s win, did it again with a solo shot in Wednesday’s sixth.

RHP Jered Weaver got ejected in Wednesday’s fifth inning for hitting Seattle 3B Kyle Seager with a pitch. Weaver said he wasn’t trying to hit Seager, but the pair had exchanged words just before Weaver threw the pitch. “It was only 82 (miles per hour), so I think he’ll be all right,” Weaver said.