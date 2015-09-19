RHP Garrett Richards will start the nightcap of the doubleheader on Saturday. Richards is 13-11 with a 3.81 ERA this season in 28 starts. Richards tossed eight innings against the Twins on July 23 in Los Angeles, allowing three runs in a 3-0 loss.

RHP Matt Shoemaker threw a bullpen session Friday and reported no problems. He is likely to start the final game of the series on Sunday. Shoemaker has missed his last two starts with forearm tightness.

LHP Andrew Heaney will start the first game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Twins. Heaney is 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA and will be making his first career start against Minnesota. After earning a win in five of his first six big-league outings, Heaney has won just one of his last eight appearances.