CF Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with his team-leading 39th homer of the season.

RHP Garrett Richards went 8 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven on Saturday.

DH Albert Pujols singled in the fourth inning to snap an 0-for-25 skid.

SS Erick Aybar went 3-for-4, extending his modest hit streak to four games