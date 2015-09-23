2B Johnny Giavotella faced live pitching Tuesday, and he might return before the regular season concludes. Giavotella was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24 with an illness later diagnosed as fourth cranial nerve palsy, a condition that caused him to experience double vision whenever he looked left.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will not pitch during the weekend series against the Mariners but should start next week against Oakland. He experienced moderate soreness after his previous start against the Twins on Sunday, his first appearance in 19 days after dealing with a strained right forearm.

LF David Murphy recorded his 10th pinch-hit of the season and eighth pinch-RBI in the ninth inning. Murphy is now tied with Rays OF Brandon Guyer for the American League lead in pinch hits, and is batting .323 (10-for-31) as a pinch hitter this season.

RHP Joe Smith (5-5, 3.71 ERA with three saves) underwent an MRI that confirmed his left ankle on Monday, and the timetable for his return remains unknown. Smith, who leads Angels relievers with 63 innings pitched, suffered the injury in a freak accident at the team hotel in Minneapolis last Saturday.

RHP Jered Weaver made his 289th career start, passing RHP Nolan Ryan for the second-most starts in club history. Weaver had his streak of six consecutive starts allowing two runs or less to the Astros snapped. He had been 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA during that stretch.

3B David Freese recorded his eighth double in 19 games since returning from the disabled list. Prior to that stint on the DL, Freese had five doubles over his previous 41 games. With 25 doubles this season, Freese joins Pablo Sandoval, Kyle Seager and Adrian Beltre as the only third basemen to tally 25 doubles in every season since 2012.