CF Mike Trout hit his 40th home run on the season in the first inning off Astros RHP Lance McCullers. He joined Troy Glaus (47 in 2000 and 41 in 2001) as the only players in club history with at least 40 homers in a single season. Trout is just one of 11 American League hitters with at least 40 homers before his age-24 season. Only five outfielders previously accomplished the feat: Juan Gonzalez, Ken Griffey Jr., Jose Canseco, Reggie Jackson and Joe DiMaggio.

2B Johnny Giavotella faced live pitching Tuesday, and he might return before the regular season concludes. Giavotella was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24 with an illness later diagnosed as fourth cranial nerve palsy, a condition that caused him to experience double vision whenever he looked left.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will not pitch during the weekend series against the Mariners but should start next week against Oakland. He experienced moderate soreness after his previous start against the Twins on Sunday, his first appearance in 19 days after dealing with a strained right forearm.

DH Albert Pujols belted his 36th home run in the first inning off Astros RHP Lance McCullers, recording the 556th home run of his career to move into sole possession of 14th place on the major league career list. Pujols has hit 50 career homers against the Astros, the most of any player.