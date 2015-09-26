CF Mike Trout registered his third multi-hit game in his last four contests. Trout went 3-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored another Friday night in the Angels’ 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. In his past 13 games, Trout is batting .354 (17-for-48) with six home runs and 12 RBIs.

1B C.J. Cron now has 19 RBIs in 21 games this month after driving in just 15 in his previous 43 games. Cron hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night to finish 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the Angels’ 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Cron has hit seven of his 15 homers this season in the seventh inning or later.

2B Johnny Giavotella was activated off the disabled list Friday and drove in two runs in Friday night’s 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Giavotella had a run-scoring single in the fourth inning and added an RBI triple in the sixth to finish 2-for-3. Giavotella, who last played Aug. 20, missed five weeks because of a temporary nerve condition that causes double vision.

LHP Andrew Heaney seeks his first win in more than three weeks Saturday night when he faces the Seattle Mariners. Heaney earned his last victory Sept. 2 against the Oakland Athletics. The left-hander lost his ensuing start but followed that defeat with two quality starts without receiving a decision. Heaney has allowed no more than two runs in 12 of his 16 starts.

DH Albert Pujols hit his 37th home run of the season and the 557th of his career Friday night. Pujols sent a 90 mph fastball from Seattle Mariners LHP Vidal Nuno into the first row of the left-field bleachers beyond both bullpens in the bottom of the first inning, and finished 2-for-4 with a strikeout. The National League’s three-time Most Valuable Player now needs six home runs to match the total accumulated by Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson.