CF Mike Trout made perhaps the best defensive play of his career Saturday night by stealing a three-run homer from Mariners 1B Jesus Montero. With runners at first and second and Seattle leading 2-1, Montero pounded a deep fly ball to center field. Trout jumped, grabbed the top of the fence with his right hand, jumped and made a backhanded catch about three feet from the top of the fence in front of the 396-foot sign. At the plate, Trout went 1-for-3, walked and struck out twice in the Angels’ 3-2 victory.

1B C.J. Cron now has 20 RBIs in 22 games this month. Cron hit his 16th home run of the season in the sixth inning, sending a 92 mph sinker from Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez off the top of the Cypress trees behind the center-field fence. Cron has hit homers in consecutive games for the third time this year.

2B Johnny Giavotella hit his second triple in as many at-bats Saturday night. After getting a triple in the sixth inning Friday night, Giavotella added another in the second inning of a 3-2 win over the Mariners. He is the first Angels with a triple in successive games and has hits in 24 of his past 31 games.

RHP Huston Street might be lost for the season after suffering an injury in the top of the ninth inning of Saturday night’s 3-2 win over the Mariners. While running to cover third base on a ground ball, Street pulled up and was unable to put any weight on his left leg. Street, who leads the American League with 40 saves, allowed a hit and induced a groundout before the injury. No diagnosis was available after the game.

RHP Huston Street might be lost for the season after suffering an injury in the top of the ninth inning of Saturday night’s 3-2 win over the Mariners. While running to cover third base on a ground ball, Street pulled up and was unable to put any weight on his left leg. Street, who leads the American League with 40 saves, allowed a hit and induced a groundout before the injury. No diagnosis was available after the game.

RHP Jered Weaver seeks to break a two-game losing streak Sunday when he faces the Mariners. Weaver lost his past two starts while allowing eight runs and 15 hits in 10 1/3 innings. The right-hander, scheduled to have one start remaining this season, will finish with a career low in wins.

3B David Freese had the second walk-off hit of his career Saturday night. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Freese gave the Angels a 3-2 win by powering an 89 mph fastball from Mariners RHP Danny Farquhar over the outstretched glove of CF Shawn O‘Malley and the outfield fence for his 12th homer of the season. Freese’s only other walk-off hit came in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series for the St. Louis Cardinals.