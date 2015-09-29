C Rafael Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, then placed on the 60-day disabled list with a broken left hand. The move was made to open a roster spot for RHP Mat Latos.

RHP Nick Tropeano will start Tuesday against the A‘s. Tropeano is 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA in four games (three starts) in September. In his only career appearance vs. Oakland, Tropeano threw six scoreless innings to earn the victory on April 23 of this season.

CF Mike Trout has not made an error this season in 153 games and 414 total chances. Only one Angels CF in franchise history had more than 120 errorless games in a season - Torii Hunter in 2008. Before Monday’s game against Oakland, Trout was awarded the trophy for being the club’s MVP for the fourth season in a row.

LHP Hector Santiago got a no-decision after giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits, two walks and two hit batters in 5 2/3 innings Monday against Oakland. “Hector was just not very efficient,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He got through five-plus innings but needed a lot of pitches to get there, hit a couple guys, walked a couple guys. But when it’s all said and done, he’s been keeping us in ballgames, and he did it again tonight.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) is feeling better but still has not started throwing again. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Huston Street (strained groin) will not pitch again in the regular season, but he is hoping he can pitch in the postseason if the Angels make it.

RHP Joe Smith (sprained left ankle) worked on PFP drills (pitchers fielding practice) on Monday and plans to throw a bullpen session Tuesday with the hope of returning by the weekend for the final two games of the regular season in Texas.

RHP Mat Latos signed a major league contract with the Angels for the final week of the regular season. Latos, who was designated for assignment last week by the Dodgers, helps give the Angels some much-needed pitching depth because of injuries to both starters and relievers. Latos, 4-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) combined with the Marlins and Dodgers this year, could serve as a long reliever or spot starter. He would not be eligible for the playoffs.