FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 3, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout has played 80 career games vs. Texas, with Thursday’s outing marking just the eighth time that he has not reached safely against the Rangers. It was also the third time in 39 career games in Arlington.

LHP Andrew Heaney exited with two on and one out in the fifth inning Thursday. It was his shortest outing since Aug. 22 against Toronto. He moved to 1-1, 5.23 ERA (6 ER/10.1 IP) over two career starts vs. Texas, both coming this season.

DH Albert Pujols doubled and homered for his eighth multi-extra-base-hit outing of the season and 40th multi-hit game in 2015. He has 40-plus multi-hit games for the 14th time in 15 major league seasons. He has six extra-base hits over his last nine games.

DH Albert Pujols came into the game one home run shy of becoming the third Angel to hit 40 in a season. Troy Glaus and Mike Trout are the others. Pujols has seven career 40-homer seasons.

RHP Jered Weaver is making 26th start of the season and 15th on the road Friday. He did not factor in the decision in last start vs. Seattle after tossing five innings and allowing one earned run on four hits. In 36 career starts vs. Texas, he is 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA (234.1 IP, 91 ER). This season, tossed six scoreless innings and did not factor in the decision in only start against the Rangers on Sept. 5 at Angel Stadium.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.