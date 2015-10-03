CF Mike Trout has played 80 career games vs. Texas, with Thursday’s outing marking just the eighth time that he has not reached safely against the Rangers. It was also the third time in 39 career games in Arlington.

LHP Andrew Heaney exited with two on and one out in the fifth inning Thursday. It was his shortest outing since Aug. 22 against Toronto. He moved to 1-1, 5.23 ERA (6 ER/10.1 IP) over two career starts vs. Texas, both coming this season.

DH Albert Pujols doubled and homered for his eighth multi-extra-base-hit outing of the season and 40th multi-hit game in 2015. He has 40-plus multi-hit games for the 14th time in 15 major league seasons. He has six extra-base hits over his last nine games.

DH Albert Pujols came into the game one home run shy of becoming the third Angel to hit 40 in a season. Troy Glaus and Mike Trout are the others. Pujols has seven career 40-homer seasons.

RHP Jered Weaver is making 26th start of the season and 15th on the road Friday. He did not factor in the decision in last start vs. Seattle after tossing five innings and allowing one earned run on four hits. In 36 career starts vs. Texas, he is 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA (234.1 IP, 91 ER). This season, tossed six scoreless innings and did not factor in the decision in only start against the Rangers on Sept. 5 at Angel Stadium.