1B C.J. Cron had an RBI single in the first inning for the game’s first run. It gives him 19 RBIs vs. Texas in 2015, second-most ever by an Angels batter against Rangers in one campaign (Garret Anderson, 21 in 2001).

LHP Hector Santiago is making his 33rd appearance (32nd start) of the season Saturday. It’s his 15th road start of 2015. The Angels have won all five of his starts since the start of September. In five starts this year against the Rangers, he is 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 30 1/3 innings.

DH Albert Pujols came into the game one home run shy of becoming the third Angel to hit 40 in a season. Troy Glaus and Mike Trout are the others. Pujols has seven career 40-homer seasons.

SS Erick Aybar matched his career high with two errors tonight, each coming on successive plays in the fifth. He’s had two errors in a game nine times in his career. Over last two seasons, both two-error games have come against Texas: 4/26 in Anaheim and Friday.

RHP Jerad Weaver allowed one run in six innings and exited with the game tied 1-1. He took a pair of no decisions in his two starts vs. Texas this season, one run in six innings in both outings.