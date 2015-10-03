FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
October 3, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B C.J. Cron had an RBI single in the first inning for the game’s first run. It gives him 19 RBIs vs. Texas in 2015, second-most ever by an Angels batter against Rangers in one campaign (Garret Anderson, 21 in 2001).

LHP Hector Santiago is making his 33rd appearance (32nd start) of the season Saturday. It’s his 15th road start of 2015. The Angels have won all five of his starts since the start of September. In five starts this year against the Rangers, he is 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 30 1/3 innings.

DH Albert Pujols came into the game one home run shy of becoming the third Angel to hit 40 in a season. Troy Glaus and Mike Trout are the others. Pujols has seven career 40-homer seasons.

SS Erick Aybar matched his career high with two errors tonight, each coming on successive plays in the fifth. He’s had two errors in a game nine times in his career. Over last two seasons, both two-error games have come against Texas: 4/26 in Anaheim and Friday.

RHP Jerad Weaver allowed one run in six innings and exited with the game tied 1-1. He took a pair of no decisions in his two starts vs. Texas this season, one run in six innings in both outings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.