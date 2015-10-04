LHP Hector Santiago had what by his standards was a sub-par outing against the Rangers. Santiago came into the game 3-0 against Texas with a 1.85 ERA in his five starts. On Saturday, Santiago couldn’t protect a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning. He allowed five runs in his four innings, only three of them earned.

RHP Garrett Richards will start for the Angels on Sunday even though RHP Nick Tropeano was the original scheduled starter. The Angels are opting to go with Richard on short rest over the rookie. Richards (15-11) didn’t receive a decision in his Sept. 30 start against Oakland. Richards is 3-0 against the Rangers this season with a 2.18 ERA.

OF Kole Calhoun continued his dominant ways against Texas on Saturday. He went only 1-for-5, but the hit was a solo home run during the big ninth inning. Calhoun is hitting .338 with three home runs and 15 RBIs against the Rangers this season.

SS Erick Aybar has struggled in the field in this series, as he made his third error in three games on Saturday. But Aybar also hit his first home run since June 30 when he opened the ninth with a solo shot off Texas RHP Shawn Tolleson. He finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored.

LHP Jo-Jo Reyes, who was signed by the Angels on Wednesday, picked up the win on Saturday by retiring one batter in the eighth inning. It was the first appearance by Reyes in a major-league game since Sept. 20, 2011, when he played for Baltimore. Reyes began the 2015 season pitching in the Mexican League.