CF Mike Trout homered on Opening Day in his first at-bat in each of the previous two seasons, both coming against Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez. In Monday’s opener against Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, Trout went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

OF Craig Gentry got the start in left field Tuesday after Daniel Nava started there Monday.

LHP Jon Lester will start Tuesday against the Angels. Despite posting a losing record last year (11-12), Lester set a Cubs single-season record for a lefty with 207 strikeouts. He was 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA, 19 strikeouts and three walks in 17 spring innings. Lester is 4-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 11 career starts against the Angels.

LHP Andrew Heaney will start Tuesday against the Cubs. Heaney pitched in the big leagues in both 2014 and ‘15, but this season marks the first time he is on a major league roster to open the season. He was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA, 18 strikeouts and four walks in 20 spring innings. He has never faced the Cubs.

LHP C.J. Wilson, on the disabled list due to with left shoulder tendinitis, is expected to begin a throwing program later this week, but he likely will need at least a month before he could be activated. Wilson said he would be willing to pitch out of the bullpen whenever he returns.

RHP Jered Weaver will throw four innings of a simulated game Tuesday at extended spring training in Arizona. Weaver has been bothered for much of spring with a sore neck, but if he comes out of Tuesday’s outing OK, he could make his first start of the season Sunday against the Rangers or Monday against the A‘s.

RHP Jered Weaver threw about 65 pitches during a simulated game Tuesday afternoon at Angel Stadium and came out of it feeling good. Weaver, bothered most of spring by a sore neck, is expected to start Sunday’s game against the Rangers.