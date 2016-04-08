RHP Nick Tropeano was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to take the roster spot of LHP Andrew Heaney (forearm). Tropeano is expected to make his first start Monday in Oakland. He went 3-2 with a 3.82 in eight games (seven starts) for the Angels last season.

LHP Hector Santiago gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks in six-plus innings Thursday against the Rangers. He said the only bad pitch he made was on No. 9 hitter Robinson Chirinos’ third-inning home run. “Besides that, I did everything I wanted to do,” Santiago said. “I mixed up all my pitches, I threw everything for first-pitch strikes, threw everything late in the count, got about five or six screwballs in there, so I did everything I wanted to do.” Santiago was a much better pitcher last year in the first half of the season, going 6-4 with a 2.33 ERA and being named to the All-Star team. He was 3-5 with a 5.47 ERA in the second half.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Friday against the Rangers. Shoemaker struggled in spring training, giving up 19 earned runs in 25 innings, coming off a disappointing 2015 season (7-10, 4.46 ERA). However, he has always pitched well against Texas, going 4-0 with a 2.39 ERA in four career starts.

LHP Andrew Heaney was placed on the disabled list due to a strained flexor muscle in his left forearm, and he will out three to four weeks.

DH Albert Pujols’ RBI single with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Angels to their first win of the season Thursday, 4-3 over the Rangers. Pujols’ hit came after the Rangers intentionally walked Mike Trout to get to Pujols, but Pujols said he didn’t feel disrespected. “It doesn’t matter what they do to Trout, I still have to stay focused,” Pujols said. “I would do the same thing if I was the manager in that situation. He’s the best player in the game. He can beat you many ways. He can beat you with an infield hit; he’s probably one of the fastest guys in the league. In a situation like that, as a manager you don’t want the best player in the game to beat you.”