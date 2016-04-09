OF Daniel Nava left Friday’s game after three innings because of a cut on the index finger of his left hand. It appeared Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre stepped on Nava’s hand when he slid head first into third base. Nava remained in the game and scored on a single by RF Kole Calhoun, but left after the inning

OF Daniel Nava had to leave the game after three innings Friday because of a cut on the index finger of his left hand. Nava’s hand was stepped on by Rangers 2B Rougned Odor earlier in the inning when sliding into second base, causing a laceration. Nava temporarily remained in the game and scored on a single by RF Kole Calhoun. After the inning, however, Nava was removed from the game and went for X-rays, which were negative. He’s day-to-day.

RHP Garrett Richards will start Saturday’s game against the Rangers. He lost his first start of the season on opening day, giving up three runs in five innings against the Cubs. Richards has beaten the Rangers more than any other club in his career, going 9-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 14 starts.

RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks in three-plus innings, getting the loss in a 7-3 setback to the Rangers Friday night. Shoemaker struggled at the outset, allowing the first five Rangers batters to reach base by hit or walk. The Rangers scored three runs before Shoemaker recorded an out. “He was missing down, which is a good thing, but he wasn’t able to make the adjustment to get his fastball in good zones and create some opportunities to bring in his secondary pitches and make them effective,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Ten baserunners he gave up in three-plus innings, that’s a lot. ... Matt just wasn’t where he needed to be tonight.”

1B Ji-Man Choi started in place of C.J. Cron Friday against the Rangers, Choi’s first career major league start, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He made his major league debut Thursday, grounding out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. He is the first Korean-born player to play for the Angels. He hit .298 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 18 games last year for the Mariners’ Triple-A team in Tacoma.

LHP C.J. Wilson, in the final year of his contract that is paying him $20 million this season, will be evaluated Saturday to determine if he can begin throwing again. Wilson was shut down for most of spring training because of an inflamed left shoulder. Once he is cleared to begin throwing, he’ll need 4-5 weeks before he’s ready for game action.