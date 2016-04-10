RHP A.J. Achter was recalled Saturday from Salt Lake.

RHP A.J. Achter was recalled from Salt Lake (AAA) on Saturday and made his season debut that night in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Achter pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout. Achter, a non-roster invitee to spring training, pitched in 18 games for the Twins the past two seasons.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was sent to Salt Lake on Saturday.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was sent to Salt Lake (AAA) to relieve an overworked bullpen. Bedrosian, who has minor-league options remaining, pitched in two games this season. The son of former Cy Young Award winner Steve Bedrosian allowed one run, two hits, two walks and two wild pitches while striking out two in two innings of relief for the Angels.

RHP Garrett Richards suffered his second loss in as many starts Saturday night. Richards, whose fastball reached 98 mph, allowed four runs (two earned) and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings while walking one and striking out six in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

DH Albert Pujols registered the 1,700th RBI of his career in Saturday night’s 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Pujols drove Yunel Escobar home with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the first inning and finished 0-for-4. Pujols moved past Jim Thome and into 24th place all time. The next target is Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who finished with 1,702 RBIs.

RHP Jered Weaver will make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Rangers. Weaver, whose velocity declined to 82 mph in spring training, was diagnosed last month with deteriorating neck vertebrae and has been experimenting with different pitches and arm slots. The right-hander needs one victory to pass Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan and move into second place on the Angels’ list of career pitching wins.