RHP Nick Tropeano will make his season debut Monday night against the Oakland Athletics. Tropeano was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Salt Lake when LHP Andrew Heaney went on the disabled list with a strained left flexor muscle. Last season, Tropeano compiled a 3-2 record and a 3.82 earned-run average in eight appearances.

RHP Danny Reynolds was claimed off waivers from Houston and then optioned to Double-A Arkansas.

DH Albert Pujols registered his 1,701th career RBI in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Pujols singled to left field in the third inning to drive 3B Yunel Escobar home and move within one of Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who holds 23rd place. Pujols finished 1-for-4 but is hitting .125 (3-for-4) after the season’s first week.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start an extended rehabilitation program Monday at the team’s spring-training base in Tempe, Ariz. The program will begin with long-toss exercises. Wilson, who had surgery in August to remove bone chips and spurs from his left elbow, experienced tendinitis in his left shoulder early in spring training and has not thrown since March 25. Manager Mike Scioscia said he did not know when Wilson would be ready to pitch.

RHP Jered Weaver won his first start of the season Sunday. Weaver conceded one run, one walk, one hit batter and six hits in six innings while striking out four in a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. The veteran also passed Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan and moved into second place on the club’s list of all-time victories with 139, and needs one more strikeout for 1,500.

3B Yunel Escobar had his second two-hit game in four days Sunday. Escobar collected two singles in three at-bats, walked once and scored a run in the Angels’ 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. Escobar also made a solid defensive play in the third inning, when he charged and barehanded CF Delino De Shields’ ground ball and made a one-hop throw to 1B C.J. Cron to retire De Shields.