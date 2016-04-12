RHP A.J. Achter was sent down to Salt Lake on Monday. Achter made one relief appearance for the Angels, pitching a perfect inning.

RHP A.J. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. Achter, who was called up from Salt Lake on Saturday, made one appearance for the Angels, pitching a perfect inning. Achter, 27, was acquired off waivers from Philadelphia on Dec. 17. Before Saturday, he was 1-1 with a 5.18 ERA in 18 major league relief appearances, all with Minnesota. LHP Greg Mahle, who was called up from Triple-A, took Achter’s spot on the Angels’ 25-man roster.

RHP Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings in the Angels’ 4-1 victory against the A’s on Monday night. He gave up six hits, struck out six and walked two. Tropeano started in place of LHP Andrew Heaney, who went on the disabled list last week. Tropeano, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, made his 12th career major league start and third against the A‘s. Last year, he went 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA, 16 strikeouts and two walks in two starts against Oakland. “Nick did a great job,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Had really good stuff. Pitch count got a little bit elevated. He had to work for every out, but when he got in some trouble, he made some pitches to get out of it, and we played good defense behind him.”

LHP Greg Mahle was called up Monday from Triple-A Salt Lake. This marks Mahle’s first call-up to the major leagues. Mahle, 22, pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings for Salt Lake. He gives the Angels two left-handers in their bullpen, joining Jose Alvarez. In his first major league camp this year, Mahle allowed two runs over 12 1/2 innings. Last season, he went a combined 4-6 with a 3.02 ERA and 25 saves for Class A Inland Empire and Double-A Arkansas. RHP A.J. Achter, who was called up Saturday from Salt Lake, was sent back to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.

CF Mike Trout hit his first home run of the season, a two-run blast in the sixth inning off A’s RHP Sonny Gray, lifting the Angels to a 4-1 victory at the Coliseum. “Just my timing was right,” Trout said. “That’s where I get in trouble, when I don’t get that foot down. The last couple games, it’s been coming back. My timing’s been good. I feel obviously better at the plate.” Trout has a history of taking the first pitch in most at-bats, but this time he attacked early and went deep.

LF Daniel Nava, who sustained a lacerated left index finger Friday, returned to the starting lineup Monday against the A‘s. Nava left Friday’s game against Texas in the fourth inning after being stepped on while sliding into second base. He pinch-hit Saturday against the Rangers. On Monday, Nava went 1-for-3 with an RBI and was hit by a pitch. He is batting .333 (3-for-9).

1B/DH Albert Pujols, who underwent offseason foot surgery, started at first base for the first time this year in the regular season.

1B/DH Albert Pujols, who underwent offseason foot surgery, started at first base for the first time this year in the regular season Monday at Oakland. Manager Mike Scioscia said he will continue relying on Pujols to tell him when he feels physically ready to play in the field. “He knows his body better than us guessing,” Scioscia said before the Angels’ 4-1 win. Pujols singled, walked, scored a run and stole a base. “He’s moving well,” Scioscia said. “He’s always been aware of his space and where he is and if he can take a bag. He’s done that. We’ve seen it a number of times.”