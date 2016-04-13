1B/DH C.J. Cron, who was batting .077 with no home runs or RBIs after going 0-for-4 Monday, was out of the lineup Tuesday. “He’s really an important piece to what we need to do,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “To try to get him comfortable, sometimes you want him to exhale a little bit and take a day.”

1B/DH C.J. Cron, who was batting .077 with no home runs or RBIs after going 0-for-4 Monday, was out of the lineup Tuesday. “He’s really an important piece to what we need to do,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “To try to get him comfortable, sometimes you want him to exhale a little bit and take a day. We need him. You saw in the second half last year when he came back up how important he is to us. Right now he’s just not where he will be.” Cron hit .262 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs in 378 at-bats last season for the Angels. He pinch-hit with one out in the ninth inning of the Angels’ 5-4 comeback victory against Oakland and drew a crucial walk.

LHP Hector Santiago gave up four runs on seven hits over 7 2/3 innings and got a no-decision Tuesday night when the Angels came from behind to defeat the A’s 5-4. He gave up two solo home runs to A’s SS Marcus Semien. “He was really good,” Angels C Geovany Soto said of Santiago. “Early we were back and forth with the command, but after that third, fourth inning rolled around, he kind of was cruising there for a couple innings. He found his groove a little bit. A couple balls Semien hit pretty good. You got to tip your hat to him.”

1B/DH Albert Pujols, who had offseason foot surgery, started at first base for the second consecutive day and second time this season. ”No doubt we’re a better team when Albert Pujols can play first base,“ manager Mike Scioscia said. ”He’s still a Gold Glove-caliber first baseman.

1B/DH Albert Pujols went 1-for-3 with a key two-run double in the eighth inning Tuesday, helping the Angels come from behind for a 5-4 victory against Oakland. Pujols now has 1,703 RBIs, passing Reggie Jackson for 23rd place on baseball’s all-time list. Pujols, who underwent foot surgery during the offseason, started at first base for the second straight game and second time overall this season. “No doubt we’re a better team when Albert Pujols can play first base,” manager Mike Scioscia said before the game. “He’s still a Gold Glove-caliber first baseman.” Scioscia, however, said he still has to make sure he doesn’t use Pujols so much in the field that it leads to an injury that would cost him at-bats. “The most important thing is what he does in the batter’s box for our team,” Scioscia said.

C Geovany Soto hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning off LHP Sean Doolittle, lifting the Angels to a 5-4 comeback victory against the A’s on Tuesday. Soto, who played for the A’s in 2014, lined an 0-1 fastball over the left-center field wall for his first homer of the season. “I know Doolittle can get tough,” Soto said. “He’s got a great fastball. It gets up on you. I was just trying to look for something out over the plate that I can handle and put some good wood on, and fortunately, that’s what happened.” Soto went 2-for-4.

3B Yunel Escobar went 3-for-5 with a double Tuesday against Oakland and raised his batting average to .313. Escobar has hit safely in each of his past four games, going 7-for-15 (.467) during that span.