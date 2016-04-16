C Carlos Perez went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles before being lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth inning. Perez is hitting .370 in his last 14 games away from home dating back to last September.

RHP Garrett Richards allowed two runs on four hits and a walk and struck out six in six innings of work. He left in line for his first victory after losing his first two starts this season. Richards has struck out at least six opponents in each of his last eight games. He is winless through three starts to open a season for the first time since 2011.

RF Kole Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. The homer was his first of the season and first in his career against the Twins. He has hit safely in eight consecutive games overall and is hitting at a .464 clip during that span.

1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the seventh inning. The blast was Pujols’ first of the season and he now has a hit in five consecutive games. Pujols is hitting .423 in 26 career at-bats against Twins LHP Tommy Milone.

3B Yunel Escobar went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles. It was the first time this season Escobar had multiple extra-base hits in the same game and first since last July 25.