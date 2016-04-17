OF Daniel Nava was placed on the 15-day disabled list with patella tendinitis in his left knee. Nava is hitting .286 in 14 at-bats in eight games coming off the bench this season.

OF Rafael Ortega was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City to take Nava’s spot on the roster. Ortega was in the lineup in left field for the Angels on Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and a stolen base.

DH Albert Pujols went 0-for-4 and was hitless in a game against Ricky Nolasco for the first time in his career. He began the day 13-for-25 against the right-hander in his career. The hitless afternoon also ended a five-game hitting streak overall.

RHP Jered Weaver allowed four runs and eight hits and two walks while striking out one in 4 1/3 innings. His strikeout in the third inning was the 1,500th of his career. He is the third Angels player to reach 1,500 strikeouts after Chuck Finley and Nolan Ryan.

3B Yunel Escobar went 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBIs on Saturday. He extended his hitting streak to six games and raised his batting average this season to .356. It was his second straight multi-hit game and fifth of the season, which leads the club.