Angels 1B C.J. Cron hit in the No. 7 spot on Tuesday night after batting eighth in the series opener. Cron, who was hitting .159 entering Tuesday after registering three hits on Monday, will remain at the bottom of the lineup until his hitting improves to the point where manager Mike Scioscia feels like he starts to “swing it like he can.” Once that takes place, Scioscia said Cron will be moved to the middle of the order.