Angels 1B C.J. Cron hit in the No. 7 spot on Tuesday night after batting eighth in the series opener. Cron, who was hitting .159 entering Tuesday after registering three hits on Monday, will remain at the bottom of the lineup until his hitting improves to the point where manager Mike Scioscia feels like he starts to “swing it like he can.” Once that takes place, Scioscia said Cron will be moved to the middle of the order.

1B C.J. Cron went 1-for-3 a night after picking up three hits as he attempts to get his swing in check. Cron has started to produce while hitting near the bottom of the Angels’ lineup. While he insists where he hits isn’t important as long as he is contributing, Angels manager Mike Scioscia won’t move up closer to the middle of the lineup until Cron consistently puts up the kind of numbers Scioscia believes he is capable of.

RHP Matt Shoemaker has had an issue with giving up runs this season while continuing a downward spiral that dates back to last season. Tuesday’s loss dropped him to 1-2 this season and Shoemaker is now 3-5 with a 5.75 ERA in his last eight starts dating back to last August. During that stretch, Shoemaker has given up 26 earned runs in 40 innings of work.

SS Andrelton Simmons’ stock continues to rise in his first year with the Angels. Simmons extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games with a seventh-inning double. Manager Mike Scioscia has come to rely on Simmons -- who is hitting .313 over the 12-game stretch as a steady contact hitter who can spray the ball to all fields.

LHP Andrew Heaney has hit a plateau in his rehabilitation from a flexor muscle strain that has kept him out for the past two weeks. Manager Mike Scioscia said Tuesday that Heaney is “headed in the right direction”, but that he is still experiencing some discomfort. Scioscia said there is no definite timetable for Heaney’s return.