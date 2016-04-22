--RHP Nick Tropeano (1-0, 0.84 ERA) gets the call in the home series opener against Seattle. Dating back to last season, he’s 3-0 with an 0.83 ERA in his last four starts. He has a career 5-2 mark against AL West opponents.

--CF Mike Trout has gone 5-for-6 in his last two games and broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fifth inning of Thursday’s series finale. In two days, he’s seen his average rise 66 points to a more typical .286. “He definitely has better timing in the box and hopefully he’s gotten 50-whatever bats out of the way and he’s where he needs to be,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. Trout tied Don Baylor for eighth place with 141 home runs on the Angels’ all-time homer list.

--2B Johnny Giavotella went 2-for-3 on Thursday to record his first multi-hit game of the season. Giavotella is hitting .158 -- up 44 points from Wednesday.

--RHP Jered Weaver (2-0) worked seven innings Thursday in his third start of the season. Weaver gave up one earned run on three hits, walked two and struck out two as he improved to 11-2 all-time against Chicago. “It was a great effort -- 90 some pitches,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “The execution on his pitches was really great. Good fastball command and he used all his pitches and set up a margin of error. He pitched a strong game.” Weaver is 7-0 with a 2.18 ERA over his last 11 starts against the White Sox.