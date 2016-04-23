RHP Nick Tropeano gave up two runs on four hits and four walks Friday against the Mariners, getting a no-decision. He lasted only 5 1/3 innings, in part because his pitch count was 96. “First couple innings, his pitch count was really getting away from him,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “But the second time around the order, starting in the third inning, he really looked strong through the fifth. A lot of pitches early in the game, no doubt he was getting tired. But he battled. He definitely gave us a chance to win.”

LHP Hector Santiago will start Saturday’s game against the Mariners. Santiago is coming off his best start of the season, when he threw seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against the White Sox. Going back to last season, the Angels have won each of his last nine starts. Santiago is 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 12 career games (four starts) against Seattle.

SS Andrelton Simmons is known for his defense and not his bat, but his 12-game hitting streak from April 7-19 is the longest in the majors this season. Simmons’ approach this season has been to hit to the opposite field more and not try to pull the ball so much.

3B Yunel Escobar began the season with 17 hits in his first 50 at-bats, but he had gone 0 for 16 since then before getting a single in the first inning Friday against the Mariners. Escobar, the Angels’ leadoff hitter, has a .351 on-base percentage, third best among regulars on the club behind CF Mike Trout (.389) and RF Kole Calhoun (.373).