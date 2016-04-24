OF Mike Trout was 2-for-3 against Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez on Saturday with a double and a two-run homer. Trout has faced Hernandez more than any other pitcher and is now 25-for-68 (.368) against him. That is the highest average of any player that has faced Hernandez at least 50 times. But it also includes 21 strikeouts, the most Trout has against any pitcher.

LHP Hector Santiago went six innings Saturday, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out seven. Santiago is 2-0 to start the season and the Angels have won each of his past 10 starts. That is the longest streak of his career without a loss and is tied for the fourth-longest streak in Angels history behind Chuck Finley (18), Jered Weaver (12) and John Candelaria (12).

DH Albert Pujols was 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts on Saturday. That extended his hitless streak to 0-for-26, the longest of his career (surpassing an 0-for-25 stretch in September 2015).

RHP Huston Street gave up a single with two outs in the ninth inning but needed just 12 pitches to close out the game for his fifth save of the season on Saturday night. It was also the 320th save of his career, moving him past Todd Jones (319) and into 18th place behind Jose Mesa (321).