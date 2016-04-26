CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday. Trout singled in the first inning before finishing 1-for-4 with a run in the Angels’ 9-4 loss to the Mariners. Trout, who leads the Angels with a .299 average, has at least one hit in eight of his past 10 games.

LF Craig Gentry ended an 0-for-14 slump Sunday in the Angels’ 9-4 loss to the Mariners. In his first at-bat, Gentry singled up the middle in the bottom of the second inning. Gentry finished 1-for-3 and is batting .147.

RHP Garrett Richards seeks to convert performance into victory Monday night when he faces the Royals. Despite losing each of his three starts, Richards has compiled a 3.00 ERA, allowed just 22 hits and nine walks in 24 innings and amassed 25 strikeouts.

RHP Matt Shoemaker took his third loss in four decisions Sunday. He allowed seven runs (six earned), six hits, two home runs and three walks while striking out four as Los Angeles fell 9-4 to Seattle. Shoemaker lasted just three-plus innings while throwing 73 pitches, 32 of them in the first inning.

RHP Cory Rasmus established a career high Sunday for innings pitched in relief, 3 2/3. Rasmus threw three perfect innings before allowing a walk in the top of the ninth inning, and then was replaced after Mariners LF Seth Smith hit a two-run home run. Rasmus allowed two runs, two walks and just one hit while striking out one and throwing 47 pitches as the Angels lost 9-4.

DH Albert Pujols ended the longest slump of his career by tying Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson for 13th place in career home runs. In the bottom of the first inning Sunday, Pujols propelled a 92 mph fastball from Seattle LHP Wade Miley into left-center field for a two-run home run, his third this season and the 563rd of his career. That drive broke Pujols’ 0-for-26 slump. Pujols finished 2-for-4 but is batting .153.

3B Yunel Escobar hit his second home run of the season Sunday, a solo drive in the eighth inning against Mariners LHP Wade Miley. Escobar went 1-for-4 and committed an error in the Angels’ 9-4 loss.