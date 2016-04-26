DH Mike Trout hit his fourth home run of the season while serving as a designated hitter Monday night. Trout lined a rising drive over the left-field fence in the seventh inning against Kansas City Royals RHP Joakim Soria, and finished 1-for-3. Trout, who made his first appearance as a DH this season, also extended his hitting streak to six games and has hits in nine of his past 10. The All-Star game’s two-time Most Valuable Player is batting .372 (16-for-43) after starting the season in a 5-for-27 slump.

RHP Garrett Richards used his first win of the season to break a four-game losing streak dating from Oct. 4. Richards scattered three hits, conceded an unearned run and collected five strikeouts despite allowing a season-high five walks and throwing 115 pitches in 6 2/3 innings in a 6-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. The victory was Richards’ first ever against the World Series champions.

CF Rafael Ortega started at the position for the first time in four years Monday night. Ortega made his last start in center field in 2012 for the Colorado Rockies. At the plate, Ortega collected two infield singles in four at-bats to raise his average to .280 (7-for-25).

LF Ji-Man Choi made his first major-league start in the position Monday night. Choi caught a line drive to being the game and made a basket catch of a deep fly ball in the sixth inning before being replaced. At the plate, Choi walked twice and hit into a fielder’s choice.

1B Albert Pujols hit two home runs to pass Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson and move into 13th place all-time. Pujols hit solo homers off Kansas City Royals RHP Ian Kennedy in the third and fifth innings during a 6-1 win, and now has 565 for his career. Pujols is just the second player in major-league history to hit his 564th and 565th home runs in the same game. Babe Ruth was the first. Since entering Sunday’s game in an 0-for-26 slump, Pujols is 4-for-8 with three homers, four RBIs and four runs scored.

RHP Jered Weaver seeks to build on his best start of the season when he faces the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Weaver carried a shutout into the seventh inning in his last start Thursday against the Chicago White Sox before conceding a run on three hits in a 3-2 victory. Weaver recovered from degenerative neck vertebrae in spring training to compile a 2-0 record with a 3.12 earned-run average.