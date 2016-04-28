RHP Nick Tropeano will start Wednesday against the Royals. He has allowed two runs or fewer in each of this three starts this season, and hasn’t allowed more than two runs in his last six starts overall, going back to last season. Tropeano has never faced the Royals.

LF Rafael Ortega is taking advantage of an opportunity brought on by the left knee injury to LF Daniel Nava. Ortega is hitting .412 (7 for 17) in his last five games, and is hitting .276 overall, batting in the No. 2 spot ahead of CF Mike Trout. Ortega also is tied for the major league lead with three outfield assists, even though he’s played in just eight games.

DH Albert Pujols went 1-for-4 with a walk Tuesday against the Royals, and is 5-for-12 with three homers in his last three games. The recent surge follows an 0-for-26 slump, the longest hitless stretch of his career. His career batting average of .291 in April is the only month of the season his average is under .300. He’s currently hitting .175 this April.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings, but it was good enough to get him the victory in the Angels’ 9-4 win over the Royals Tuesday night. The Royals had six doubles and a home run among their hits off Weaver, who managed to keep the damage under control while pitching through trouble. “It wasn’t very good,” Weaver said when asked to assess his performance.