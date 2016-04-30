OF Mike Trout singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games. That ties him for the third-longest active streak in the American League. Trout also doubled in the eighth and is hitting .438 (14-for-32) with six extra-base hits.

P Hector Santiago failed to last six innings for the first time this season. Santiago took his first loss of the season and his first loss in 10 career games at Globe Life Park. He matched his season high in allowing four earned runs and notched his season low with one strikeout.

OF Rafael Ortega saw his six-game hitting streak snapped with on 0-for-4 performance. Ortega’s O-fer contributed to the Angels being held to four runs or less for the 18th time in 23 games.

C Geovany Soto had a good night against his former club with his 10th home run at Globe Life Park. He also had an RBI single to give him his third multi-hit game in nine outings this season.