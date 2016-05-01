OF Craig Gentry was out of the lineup Saturday versus Texas with a stiff back.

LHP Tyler Skaggs has been shut down after experiencing shoulder stiffness and will likely have an MRI on Monday. Skaggs, who missed all of 2015 with Tommy John surgery, was scratched from his Monday start at Triple-A Salt Lake City because of fatigue.

DH C.J. Cron continues to feast on the Rangers. His second-inning triple on Saturday was his 14th extra-base hit against Texas, the most against any team he has faced. Overall, Cron is batting .321 and seven doubles, two triples and five home runs against the Rangers.

P Matt Shoemaker failed to last more than three innings on Saturday for the third time in five starts. At a time when the Angels lack pitching depth because of injuries, Shoemaker came up with the second shortest outing of his career.

LHP Andrew Heaney, after seeking medical opinions on his forearm strain, will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection and be out for at least six more weeks.

1B Albert Pujols hit his 566th career home run in the ninth inning on Saturday, a deep shot to left-center field. He’s 13th on the all-time list and is three homers from catching Rafael Palmeiro in 12th.

3B Yunel Escobar led off the game with a double, one of his two hits on Saturday night. Escobar has started all 24 games in the leadoff spot and responded with .318 average (7-for-22) at the start of games.