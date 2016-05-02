RHP A.J. Achter was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take the roster spot of RHP Matt Shoemaker. Achter has one strikeout in one inning pitched in the majors this season.

OF Shane Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake when OF Craig Gentry was placed on the 15-day disabled list with back stiffness. He went 2-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Rangers.

LF Craig Gentry was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26 with back stiffness. OF Shane Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move. Gentry has five hits and two RBIs in 34 at-bats (.147) this season.

1B C.J. Cron came into the game 0-for-6 against Rangers LHP Cole Hamels but was 2-for-3 against him Sunday, including a two-run single in the fifth. Cron collected three hits in all to boost his average against the Rangers to .331 with five homers and 29 RBIs.

RHP Garrett Richards did not have the outing the Angels were looking for from their ace, who turned in his shortest appearance of the season. With injuries depleting the rotation depth, Richards left after four innings in a 4-4 tie. The brief outing snapped a stretch of nine consecutive starts by Richards in which he pitched five-plus innings and allowed three earned runs or fewer.

RHP Matt Shoemaker was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday morning. Shoemaker had allowed seven runs on nine hits with one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings against the Rangers on Saturday.

OF Kole Calhoun batted second for the first time and had three hits. He continues to be a better road hitter, coming into the game with a .319 average away from home versus .205 in Anaheim.

LHP C.J. Wilson (left shoulder tendinitis) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Wilson had been placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25.

C Geovany Soto notched his second home run of the series against one of his former clubs. It was just his third homer of the season and broke a string of nine straight batters retired by Rangers reliever Jake Diekman.