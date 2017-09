OF Daniel Nava began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Monday, going 0-for-1 with a walk. Nava has been out since April 16 with patellar tendinitis in his left knee. He was hitting .286 (4-for-14) with a .333 on-base percentage before the injury.

OF Daniel Nava was scheduled to continue a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with Single-A Inland Empire.