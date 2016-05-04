FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 4, 2016 / 10:43 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Mike Trout hit a two-run single Tuesday at Milwaukee, giving him hits in 12 of his last 13 games. He’s batting 20-for-30 with five home runs during that stretch. On the road this season, Trout is batting .345 (20-for-58) with three home runs and a .415 OBP.

OF Daniel Nava continued his minor league rehab assignment Tuesday, going 0-for-3 while playing left field for Class A Inland Empire. Nava, out since April 17 with tendonitis in his left knee, could rejoin the Angels by week’s end.

RHP C.J. Wilson remains in a throwing program at the Angels’ spring training facility in Tempe, Ariz., and could begin throwing off a mound sometime next week, manager Mike Scioscia said Tuesday.

RHP Huston Street has yet to resume throwing after a strained left oblique that landed him on the disabled list on April 28. Manager Mike Scioscia said

