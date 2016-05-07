RHP Javy Guerra was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to take the roster spot of RHP Garrett Richards (torn ligament in right elbow). Guerra was 1-0 with a 2.19 ERA and four saves in 10 games for the Bees this season. He threw two scoreless innings Friday against the Rays, his first major league appearance since April 12, 2015 while with the White Sox.

LF Daniel Nava was activated from the disabled list Friday after being out since April 16 because of patellar tendinitis in his left knee. Before the injury, Nava hit .286 (4 for 14) with one RBI and no extra-base hits in eight games. He went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch Friday against the Rays in his return to the lineup.

RHP Garrett Richards was placed on the disabled list with a high-grade tear of his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Richards is expected to have season-ending Tommy John surgery, but first will get a second opinion from specialist Dr. James Andrews.

LHP Andrew Heaney has been on the disabled list since his start April 5 with what initially was diagnosed as a strained forearm muscle. But after a slower-than-expected recovery, he sought other medical opinions, which have shown some degree of damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, the ligament that is repaired or replaced during Tommy John surgery. However, Heaney will try to recover without undergoing surgery.

LF Rafael Ortega was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to make room on the roster for LF Daniel Nava. Ortega hit .294 (15 for 51) with eight runs scored in 14 games for the Angels.

RHP Cory Rasmus gave up five runs on five hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings of his spot-start for injured RHP Garrett Richards. Rasmus, who normally pitches out of the bullpen, was expected to make about 50 pitches and wound up making 45.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Rays. He gave up a season-worst seven runs and 11 hits in his last start May 2 vs. Milwaukee. Weaver is 5-5 with a 3.81 ERA in 12 career starts against the Rays.