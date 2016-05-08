RHP Nick Tropeano seeks to recover from his worst outing of the season Sunday against the Rays. Tropeano allowed season highs of five runs, five walks and three home runs in five innings of a 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. Before that, Tropeano had conceded just five runs, one homer and 10 walks in four previous starts covering 21 1/3 innings while compiling a 2.11 ERA.

CF Mike Trout raised his average to .313 after getting two hits Saturday night. Trout went 2-for-4 and struck out once in a 4-2 loss to the Rays. Trout, who has accumulated hits in 17 of his past 20 games, is batting .353 (30-for-85) in his past 22 games after starting the season in a 5-for-27 slump. During the 22 games, he collected five doubles, a triple, six homers and 19 RBIs while scoring 15 runs.

1B C.J. Cron collected three hits in a game for the third time this season. Cron finished 3-for-4 and scored a run Saturday night in the Angels’ 4-2 loss to the Rays. Cron raised his average to a season-high .262.

RF Kole Calhoun watched his seven-game hitting streak end Saturday night. Calhoun went 0-for-4 and struck out twice in a 4-2 loss to the Rays. During his streak, Calhoun was batting .429 (12-for-28). Had he gotten a hit, Calhoun would have equaled his longest hitting streak of the season.

SS Andrelton Simmons ended the worst slump of his career with a single Friday night. Simmons had gone 0-for-21.

DH Albert Pujols needs one double to pass Rafael Palmeiro for 18th place all-time with 586.

RHP Joe Smith took his second loss of the season Saturday night. In the top of the ninth inning, his lone inning, Smith allowed two runs, two hits and two walks as the Rays posted a 4-2 win. The two runs were the first Smith conceded at home this season.

RHP Jered Weaver threw a season-high 103 pitches in six innings Saturday night against the Rays without receiving a decision. He amassed five strikeouts, conceded no walks and allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits. The quality start was Weaver’s third in six outings this season.

3B Yunel Escobar watched his six-game hitting streak end Saturday night. Escobar grounded out three times and walked in four plate appearances during a 4-2 loss to the Rays. During his streak, Escobar was batting .417 (10-for-24).