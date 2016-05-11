LHP Hector Santiago gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings, getting the loss in the Angels’ 8-0 setback to the Cardinals on Tuesday. It was Santiago’s shortest outing of the season and marked the third consecutive start in which he failed to last six innings. He also has seen a dip in his velocity, from 93-94 mph earlier in the season to 89-90 mph on Tuesday. “Yeah, we’ve talked about that, we talked to Hector in between starts and we talked to him today,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He feels good. His delivery adds a lot of deception, and at times, when it’s not quite in sync, the ball might not be coming out as crisply as it would when he has things together.”

RHP Garrett Richards was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday. He has a high-grade tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and he might need season-ending Tommy John surgery,

RHP Matt Shoemaker will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday to start against the Cardinals. He was demoted to Salt Lake on April 30 after going 1-4 with a 9.15 ERA in five starts. however, Shoemaker was needed to fill the rotation spot vacated by RHP Garrett Richards (torn elbow ligament). He has never faced the Cardinals.

SS Andrelton Simmons had surgery to repair a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb. He is expected to miss two months.

LHP C.J. Wilson (shoulder tendinitis) threw his second bullpen session in three days Tuesday, making 37 pitches, and he hopes to throw another bullpen session Thursday and then a simulated game Monday. If all goes well, Wilson, who has not pitched all season, could be activated by mid-June.

RHP Huston Street, out since April 28 with a strained oblique muscle, played catch Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list. There is no timetable for his return.

SS Brendan Ryan was acquired by the Angels from the Nationals for cash and/or a player to be named. Ryan was playing for Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .263 with one homer and eight RBIs. With the injury to SS Andrelton Simmons (torn thumb ligament), Ryan is expected to share the shortstop duties with Cliff Pennington. Ryan entered Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals in the ninth inning and played one inning of defense but did not get an at-bat.