RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk in four-plus innings, all of the damage coming in a four-run seventh when he gave up a walk and four singles in succession. Shoemaker was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day to make the start. “Shoe was chasing some counts as the game went on, he got some fastballs a little bit too much over the heart of the plate, and those guys jumped on him,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It happened quickly in the second inning. He made some good pitches (after the second inning), settled down a little bit. Definitely showed that his stuff is there, but he wasn’t able to put pitches together like he usually can.”

INF/OF Ji-Man Choi was designated for assignment Wednesday in order to make room on the roster for RHP Matt Shoemaker, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals. Choi, a Rule 5 draft pick, made the club out of spring training as a left-handed bat off the bench with the ability to play 1B and LF. However, he hit just .056 (1-for-18) in 14 games.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Thursday against the Cardinals. He got a no-decision in his last start, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings in a loss to Tampa Bay. Weaver is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts vs. St. Louis.