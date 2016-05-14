RHP A.J. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday to make room on the roster for RHP Jhoulys Chacin. Achter was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games, holding opponents to a .231 batting average.

RHP Nick Tropeano will start Friday against the Mariners. He got a no-decision in his last start against the Rays after giving up three runs in 5 1/3 innings, but he did strike out 10 batters. Tropeano is 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA in three career starts against Seattle, including one start earlier this season.

RHP Javy Guerra was designated for assignment after Thursday’s loss to the Cardinals. He was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 6, but failed to retire a batter in his last two appearances, allowing all six hitters to reach base. In four games for Los Angeles overall, he allowed three runs in three innings.

RHP Mike Morin has not allowed a hit in his past 11 games (10 innings). It is the second longest no-hit streak in Angels history, behind RHP Ernesto Frieri’s 13-game run in 2012. Morin’s role in the bullpen has become more important with the injury to RHP Huston Street, as RHP Joe Smith has moved into Street’s closer role.

1B/DH Albert Pujols ranks second on the club to Mike Trout in homers (seven) and RBIs (20), but he is hitting just .194 with a .266 on-base percentage and a .372 slugging percentage. He already endured the longest hitless streak of his career earlier this season (0-for-26), and currently is in a 4-for-26 funk, despite collecting two hits, including a home run, on Thursday against the Cardinals. Angels manager Mike Scioscia, however, said he has no plans to move Pujols from the cleanup spot. “I think you guys are misreading it if you don’t think he’s hitting the ball much better than his numbers show,” Scioscia said.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up eight runs on nine hits in four-plus innings Thursday. Weaver actually retired the first 11 batters he faced, but the Cardinals exploded with three runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth. Six of the runs came in on home runs -- two by Matt Holliday and one by Matt Carpenter. “He just missed some spots,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “They have a strong lineup, no doubt, and I thought the first time through (the lineup) he did a really good job of hitting spots. But then he started to miss with some pitches in the fourth and fifth innings, and those guys didn’t miss the pitches.”

SS Cliff Pennington had to leave Thursday’s game against the Cardinals in the fifth inning because of cramping in his left hamstring. He was replaced by SS Brendan Ryan.

3B Yunel Escobar had to leave Thursday’s game in the ninth inning after jamming his right thumb. He will be re-evaluated Friday and is currently listed as day-to-day. Escobar has been one of the Angels’ few bright spots offensively, hitting .304 and leading the team with 41 hits and 10 doubles.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, acquired in a trade from the Braves on Wednesday, was activated Thursday. Chacin, 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts for Atlanta, will make his Angels debut Saturday against the Mariners.