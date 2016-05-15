LF Mike Trout went 2-for-5 and hit his eighth home run of the season on Saturday night, leading the Angels to a 9-7 win over the Mariners. Trout’s homer came one pitch after Kole Calhoun took Seattle reliever Joel Peralta deep, giving the Angels a 6-2 lead in the seventh.

LF Daniel Nava has driven in runs in three consecutive games, the first time he has accomplished that feat all season. Nava had his latest RBI with a sixth-inning double that resulted in the Angels’ first run.

1B C.J. Cron couldn’t follow up on his big Friday night. He struggled mightily against Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma on Saturday with a groundout, a pop to first base and a strikeout in his three at-bats against a pitcher who has held him to a .176 batting average in 17 career at-bats. After he struck out swinging in the sixth, Cron let out his frustrations by slamming his bat, and then his helmet, to the dirt. Cron went 0-for-5, ending his hitting streak at six games.

LHP Hector Santiago got off to a good start this season but has struggled over his past three outings. Santiago has a 6.46 ERA since he started 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his first four starts. On Sunday, he is scheduled to start against a Seattle team that he already beat 4-2 on April 23. Santiago allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out seven, in that game.

2B Johnny Giavotella tied the score 2-2 with a solo shot, his second home run of the season, in the seventh inning on Saturday. It marked the second time in as many games in the series that Angels have tied or taken the lead on a home run in the seventh inning or later.

RF Kole Calhoun had three more hits on Saturday and is now batting .388 (19-for-49) in his past 13 games. His batting average has risen from .256 to .305 during that span. He hit his third home run of the season with a two-run shot in the seventh inning on Saturday.

DH Albert Pujols continues to show a resurgence at the plate, highlighted by his game-winning, three-run homer on Saturday night. Pujols drilled a pitch from Seattle closer Steve Cishek into the left-field stands for his eighth home run of the season. He has 23 RBIs, second behind Mike Trout on the Angels.

RHP Joe Smith picked up his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning on Saturday night. He was just about the only effective reliever for either team in the Angels’ 9-7 win over Seattle.

3B Yunel Escobar returned to the lineup on Saturday after sitting out Friday’s game with a sprained thumb, and he made an immediate impact. Escobar had two hits, including an RBI single in the seventh inning that gave the Angels their first lead at 3-2. He went 2-for-5 in the 9-7 win.

SS Gregorio Petit was the third starting shortstop the Angels have used in three games when he got the nod Saturday night. He followed Cliff Pennington (Thursday) and Brendan Ryan (Friday) as Los Angeles continues to try to replace injured starter Andrelton Simmons. Petit went 1-for-3 in the win.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin made an impressive Angels debut on Saturday night, although he was not involved in the decision in a game that saw 13 runs scored in the final three innings. Chacin allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings in his first game since being traded from Atlanta. Chacin, who was acquired for a minor-league pitcher on Wednesday, was pitching for the first time in 10 days.